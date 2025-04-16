25th ID Reactivates Signal Battalion

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – The 25th Infantry Division reactivated the 125th Signal Battalion, April 16, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The unit’s reactivation acts as a provisional formation, after being inactivated on Nov. 15, 2005 after 64 continuous years of service with the division.



“We are not merely reviving an old unit – we are igniting a new chapter that blends the time-honored traditions of the past with the cutting-edge technologies of the present,” said U.S. Army Col. Daniel Von Benken, commander of the 25th Division Artillery Brigade, 25th Inf. Div. “What we are doing here today goes directly in line with our division priority of transformation. This is organizational growth to better prepare the Division to fight and win our nations wars wherever and whenever called.”



The unit’s reactivation comes in part of the U.S. Army’s Transformation in Contact (TiC) initiative, which focuses on integrating new technologies into operational units while gathering feedback in real-time to allow for a more comprehensive evaluation of emerging technologies and their impact on various aspects of Army operations.



“We are the ‘Voice of Lightning’, and just like lightning our communication must be swift, decisive and capable of illuminating even the most challenging battlefields,” said U.S Army Lt. Col. Adam Brinkman, commander of the 125th Signal Bn., 25th DIVARTY Brigade, 25th Inf. Div.



Division signal units have a history going back to the birth of the division with the 25th Signal Company, which fought in World War II and the Korean War. In 1957, the company was expanded and redesignated the 125th Signal Bn., which served in Vietnam, various peacekeeping operations such as Haiti, and during the division’s first deployments in support of the Global War on Terror in Afghanistan and Iraq. The battalion was inactivated as Brigade Combat Teams were organized as part of transformation to a modular force.



“The activation of the battalion is not just about adding another unit to the order of battle,” said Brinkman. “It is a commitment to the future, a recognition of the evolving nature of warfare, and a testament to the enduring importance of clear, secure and reliable communication.”



The Battalion was reactivated to consolidate the division’s signal companies. It is set to enhance communication, streamline command and control, and guarantee the Tropic Lightning Division remains at the forefront of modern warfare.



“Our new force design brings our infantry units back to their core competencies, centralizing support at higher echelons,” said Von Benken. “The ‘Voice of Lightning’ battalion will once again serve as the essential link between our commanders and their troops on the ground, ensuring that our military remains agile, resilient, and ready for any challenge.”



The companies represented within the battalion are Headquarters and Headquarters Company led by Capt. Austin Mike and 1st Sgt. John Yusko; Alpha Company led by Capt. Lauren Lane and 1st Sgt. Christopher Derouen; Bravo Company led by Capt. Jeanette Corpuz and 1st Sgt. Nicholas Romero; and Charlie Company led by Capt. Jessica Puckett and 1st Sgt. Malcolm Goode. The battalion is set to fall underneath the 25th Division Artillery Brigade.

