USS Tripoli Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Capt. Gary A. Harrington, cleans a sabre during a cake cutting following a change of command ceremony aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Apr. 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Captain Eddie J. Park relieved Harrington as commanding officer. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)