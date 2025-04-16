Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Tripoli Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Capt. Gary A. Harrington, cleans a sabre during a cake cutting following a change of command ceremony aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Apr. 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Captain Eddie J. Park relieved Harrington as commanding officer. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)

