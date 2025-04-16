USS Tripoli Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Sophia Villareal sings the national anthem during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Apr. 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Capt. Eddie J. Park relieved Capt. Gary A. Harrington II as commanding officer. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Class 2nd Kaleb Shultz)