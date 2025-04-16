Capt. Eddie J. Park, approaches the stage during a change of command ceremony aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Apr. 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Park relieved Capt. Gary A. Harrington II as commanding officer. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 19:51
|Photo ID:
|8980656
|VIRIN:
|250417-N-EU502-1094
|Resolution:
|3395x5093
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.