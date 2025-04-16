USS Tripoli Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Rear Adm. James Kirk delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Apr. 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Capt. Eddie J. Park relieved Capt. Gary A. Harrington II as commanding officer. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)