Chief Warrant Officer Li’s Commissioning Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli

Sailors aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) stand in formation during the commissioning ceremony for Chief Warrant Officer Yuan Li Apr. 16, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)