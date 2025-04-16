Chief Warrant Officer Li’s Commissioning Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli

250416-N-KX492-2240
Sailors aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) stand in formation during the commissioning ceremony for Chief Warrant Officer Yuan Li Apr. 16, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)
