Chief Warrant Officer Li’s Commissioning Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli

250416-N-KX492-2098



The color guard presents the colors during the commissioning ceremony for Chief Warrant Officer Yuan Li in the hanger bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Apr. 16, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)