Chief Warrant Officer Li’s Commissioning Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250416-N-KX492-2226



Cmdr. Kevin Bacon, the chief engineer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), delivers remarks during the commissioning ceremony for Chief Warrant Officer Yuan Li, Apr. 16, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)