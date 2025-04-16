Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Warrant Officer Li's Commissioning Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli

    Chief Warrant Officer Li’s Commissioning Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    250416-N-KX492-2226

    Cmdr. Kevin Bacon, the chief engineer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), delivers remarks during the commissioning ceremony for Chief Warrant Officer Yuan Li, Apr. 16, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

    This work, Chief Warrant Officer Li's Commissioning Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli, by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

