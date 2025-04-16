Chief Warrant Officer Li’s Commissioning Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli

250416-N-KX492-2081
Chief Electrician’s Mate Yuan Li, from Hayward, California, center, salutes the side-boys during his commissioning ceremony in the hanger bay of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Apr. 16, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)
|04.16.2025
|04.17.2025 16:01
|8980055
|250416-N-KX492-2081
|3596x2397
|967.34 KB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
