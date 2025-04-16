Chief Warrant Officer Li’s Commissioning Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Electrician’s Mate Yuan Li, from Hayward, California, center, salutes the side-boys during his commissioning ceremony in the hanger bay of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Apr. 16, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)