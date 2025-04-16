Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Conant assumes command at DLA Distribution Red River, Lee retires after 20 years [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Conant assumes command at DLA Distribution Red River, Lee retires after 20 years

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    On April 16, 2025, Army Lt. Col. Joseph J. Lee relinquishes command to Army Lt. Col. Caleb Conant at a change of command ceremony at Red River Army Depot.
    (DoD courtesy photo illustration, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 15:53
    Photo ID: 8980019
    VIRIN: 250409-D-D0441-1001
    Resolution: 2560x1440
    Size: 929.88 KB
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conant assumes command at DLA Distribution Red River, Lee retires after 20 years [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Conant assumes command at DLA Distribution Red River, Lee retires after 20 years
    Conant assumes command at DLA Distribution Red River, Lee retires after 20 years
    Conant assumes command at DLA Distribution Red River, Lee retires after 20 years
    Conant assumes command at DLA Distribution Red River, Lee retires after 20 years
    Conant assumes command at DLA Distribution Red River, Lee retires after 20 years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Conant assumes command at DLA Distribution Red River, Lee retires after 20 years

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Red River Army Depot

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    TAGS

    change of command
    DLA Distribution
    DLA Distribution Red River

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download