On April 16, 2025, Army Lt. Col. Joseph J. Lee relinquishes command to Army Lt. Col. Caleb Conant at a change of command ceremony at Red River Army Depot.
Conant assumes command at DLA Distribution Red River, Lee retires after 20 years
Red River Army Depot
Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)