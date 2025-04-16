Conant assumes command at DLA Distribution Red River, Lee retires after 20 years

Courtesy Photo | On April 16, 2025, Army Lt. Col. Joseph J. Lee relinquishes command to Army Lt. Col....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On April 16, 2025, Army Lt. Col. Joseph J. Lee relinquishes command to Army Lt. Col. Caleb Conant at a change of command ceremony at Red River Army Depot. (DoD courtesy photo illustration, released) see less | View Image Page

Army Lt. Col. Caleb Conant assumed command of Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Red River, Texas, from Army Lt. Col. Joseph Lee during a change of command ceremony on Red River Army Depot April 16. Navy Rear Adm. Michael York, commander, DLA Distribution, officiated the event.



The ceremony also marked the culmination of Lee's 20-year career in the U.S. Army, during which he served in various logistics and leadership roles. His tenure at DLA Distribution Red River was highlighted by the site’s successful transition to the Warehouse Management System, all while ensuring the seamless and agile distribution of crucial repair part supplies to warfighters around the world.



Conant, who previously served as an observer, coach and trainer at the Army’s Mission Command Training Program based out of Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, takes the helm at a pivotal time for the organization.



York praised Lee for his leadership and dedication to the DLA mission and expressed confidence in Conant's ability to lead the organization into the future.



DLA Distribution Red River plays a vital role in distribution support for repair parts and secondary items for tracked and wheeled vehicles, aircraft and major weapon systems, and is the Army’s storage site for its Bradley Fighting Vehicle Systems, Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles.