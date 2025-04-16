Army Lt. Col. Caleb Conant assumes command of Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Red River, Texas, from Army Lt. Col. Joseph Lee during a change of command ceremony on Red River Army Depot April 16. Navy Rear Adm. Michael York, commander, DLA Distribution, officiated the event.
Conant assumes command at DLA Distribution Red River, Lee retires after 20 years
