    Conant assumes command at DLA Distribution Red River, Lee retires after 20 years [Image 2 of 5]

    Conant assumes command at DLA Distribution Red River, Lee retires after 20 years

    RED RIVER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Army Lt. Col. Caleb Conant assumes command of Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Red River, Texas, from Army Lt. Col. Joseph Lee during a change of command ceremony on Red River Army Depot April 16. Navy Rear Adm. Michael York, commander, DLA Distribution, officiated the event.
    (DoD photo by British Dunn, released)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 15:53
    Location: RED RIVER, TEXAS, US
    Red River Army Depot

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    change of command
    DLA Distribution
    DLA Distribution Red River

