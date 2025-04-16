Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ceremony honors Fort Carson volunteers

    Ceremony honors Fort Carson volunteers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Anissa Connell 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Maj. Gen. David Doyle, right, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, and U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Mortensen award Daniel Cauthen the Fort Carson Youth Volunteer of the Year award for his service at U.S. Army Medical Department Activity during the annual Volunteer Award Recognition Ceremony April 10, 2025.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 15:45
    Photo ID: 8980014
    VIRIN: 041025-A-EV815-1027
    Resolution: 4585x2579
    Size: 816.38 KB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    This work, Ceremony honors Fort Carson volunteers, by Anissa Connell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony honors Fort Carson volunteers
    Ceremony honors Fort Carson volunteers

    Ceremony honors Fort Carson volunteers

    volunteers
    Fort Carson
    Daniel Cauthen

