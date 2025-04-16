Ceremony honors Fort Carson volunteers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Maj. Gen. David Doyle, right, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, and U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Mortensen award Daniel Cauthen the Fort Carson Youth Volunteer of the Year award for his service at U.S. Army Medical Department Activity during the annual Volunteer Award Recognition Ceremony April 10, 2025.