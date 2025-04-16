Ceremony honors Fort Carson volunteers

Photo By Anissa Connell | COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Maj. Gen. David Doyle, right, commanding general, 4th...... read more read more Photo By Anissa Connell | COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Maj. Gen. David Doyle, right, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, and U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Mortensen award Daniel Cauthen the Fort Carson Youth Volunteer of the Year award for his service at U.S. Army Medical Department Activity during the annual Volunteer Award Recognition Ceremony April 10, 2025. see less | View Image Page

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain Post celebrated its 554 volunteers April 10, 2025, recognizing their combined contributions of 60,000 hours of service in 2024, a cost savings of $2.5 million.



The annual ceremony honored the hard work and dedication of the volunteers who support Soldiers and Families across Fort Carson as well as donated their time to charities, philanthropies and nonprofits on post and in the Colorado Springs community. They played a critical role in areas such as Evans Army Community Hospital (EACH), Army Community Service (ACS) and the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).



Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, emphasized the importance volunteers play in the community.



“When you give your time, you don’t just complete tasks, you inspire others. You create connections and you motivate other people to follow your example and do the same,” said Doyle. “That kind of dedication and commitment is what makes Fort Carson and Colorado Springs more than just a place to come work, but it makes it a place worthy of belonging.”

In total, 36 volunteers were presented with awards during the ceremony.



The ceremony honored five Fort Carson Youth Volunteers of the Year. They are Daniel Cauthen, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC); and Giebele Cepeda, Genesis Rodriguez, Nathen Valle and Young Lee, American Red Cross (EACH).



Five others were named Fort Carson Volunteers of the Year. They are Sam Leathes and Johanna Vargas, American Red Cross (EACH); Hubert “Nick” Nicholson, DFMWR; and Kally Ranya and Steven Ritley, Warriors Warehouse.



In addition, Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Cox and Staff Sgt. Nicole Shaffer, both with MEDDAC, were awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal



Cauthen said his dad’s military service inspired him to volunteer.



“Having the courage to volunteer, can not only make an impact in your community, but can also make an impact in the entire world by giving your voice and showing what you can do,” said Cauthen.



Kristen Kea, Fort Carson ACS division chief, thanked volunteers for providing support and taking the time to give back to the community.



“[This ceremony] is just a way for us to say thanks for what [volunteers] do,” said Kea. “We really can’t run the programs and do the things we want to do to take care of our Soldiers and Families without them.”



To learn more about how to volunteer at Fort Carson, visit carson.armymwr.com.