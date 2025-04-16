COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Maj. Gen. David Doyle, right, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, and U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Mortensen, left, award Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Cox and Staff Sgt. Nicole Shaffer the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal during the annual Volunteer Award Recognition Ceremony April 10, 2025. Cox and Shaffer are both assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity.
Ceremony honors Fort Carson volunteers
