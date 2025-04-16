Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ceremony honors Fort Carson volunteers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Anissa Connell 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Maj. Gen. David Doyle, right, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, and U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Mortensen, left, award Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Cox and Staff Sgt. Nicole Shaffer the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal during the annual Volunteer Award Recognition Ceremony April 10, 2025. Cox and Shaffer are both assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity.

