Healing Through Art: Paint Therapy at AFMAO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Lorenz Cayanong, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, works on his painting during paint therapy led by the AFMAO resiliency team at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 18, 2025. Paint therapy, or art therapy, utilizes the creative process of painting and other art forms to help individuals explore and express their emotions, thoughts, and experiences, fostering self-awareness and promoting emotional well-being. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)