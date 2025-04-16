Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Healing Through Art: Paint Therapy at AFMAO [Image 3 of 6]

    Healing Through Art: Paint Therapy at AFMAO

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Paint therapy led by the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations resiliency team at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 18, 2025. Paint therapy, or art therapy, utilizes the creative process of painting and other art forms to help individuals explore and express their emotions, thoughts, and experiences, fostering self-awareness and promoting emotional well-being. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
