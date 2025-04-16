Healing Through Art: Paint Therapy at AFMAO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Rocio Avalos, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, paints of a canvas during paint therapy lead by Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operation resiliency team at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 18, 2025. Paint therapy, or art therapy, utilities the creative process of painting and other art forms to help individuals explore and express their emotions, thoughts, and experiences, fostering self-awareness and promoting emotional well-being. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)