16th Training Squadron change of command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Scott Klier, 16th Training Squadron commander, renders his first salute to 16th TRS members during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 16, 2025. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition that announces an incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)