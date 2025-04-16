16th Training Squadron change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Muller, 16th Training Squadron commander, right, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Howell, 49th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 16, 2025. The Meritorious Service Medal is a military honor awarded to United States Armed Forces members who have demonstrated exceptional meritorious achievement or service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)