U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Muller, 16th Training Squadron commander, right, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Howell, 49th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 16, 2025. The Meritorious Service Medal is a military honor awarded to United States Armed Forces members who have demonstrated exceptional meritorious achievement or service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 11:30
|Photo ID:
|8979190
|VIRIN:
|250416-F-WJ136-1006
|Resolution:
|6783x4522
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th Training Squadron change of command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.