16th Training Squadron change of command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Muller, 16th Training Squadron commander, right, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Howell, 49th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 16, 2025. Muller distinguished himself as the 16th TRS commander in the performance of outstanding service to the U.S. Air Force and Holloman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)