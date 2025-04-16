Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th Training Squadron change of command [Image 4 of 5]

    16th Training Squadron change of command

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Scott Klier, right, accepts command of the 16th Training Squadron from U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Howell, 49th Operations Group commander, during a change of command at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 16, 2026. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

