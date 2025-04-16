16th Training Squadron change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Scott Klier, right, accepts command of the 16th Training Squadron from U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Howell, 49th Operations Group commander, during a change of command at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 16, 2026. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)