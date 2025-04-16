Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRC Italy S-1 who built a career on service before self, proud to be a part of Army’s 250th [Image 3 of 3]

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Jen Jefferson-Dupre is a workforce management specialist (S-1) at Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She said the Army has given her so much, and she takes a lot of pride in her work. “I’m proud to be an Army civilian employee on this special year – the Army’s 250th birthday. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” Jefferson-Dupre said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 08:25
    Photo ID: 8978821
    VIRIN: 250417-A-A4479-6383
    Resolution: 1620x2070
    Size: 450.37 KB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, LRC Italy S-1 who built a career on service before self, proud to be a part of Army’s 250th [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MeetYourArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    Army250

