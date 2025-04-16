LRC Italy S-1 who built a career on service before self, proud to be a part of Army’s 250th

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jen Jefferson-Dupre is a workforce management specialist (S-1) at Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She said the Army has given her so much, and she takes a lot of pride in her work. “I’m proud to be an Army civilian employee on this special year – the Army’s 250th birthday. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” Jefferson-Dupre said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)