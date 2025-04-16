Jen Jefferson-Dupre, a workforce management specialist (S-1) at Logistics Readiness Center Italy, has deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan, 2009-2011; Bagram, Afghanistan, 2015-2017; and Baghdad, Iraq, 2018-2020. Pictured here, she’s travels by military aircraft to Jalalabad, Afghanistan, while assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2011. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 08:25
|Photo ID:
|8978819
|VIRIN:
|250417-A-A4479-1246
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|295.66 KB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRC Italy S-1 who built a career on service before self, proud to be a part of Army’s 250th [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRC Italy S-1 who built a career on service before self, proud to be a part of Army’s 250th
No keywords found.