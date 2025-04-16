Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRC Italy S-1 who built a career on service before self, proud to be a part of Army’s 250th [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LRC Italy S-1 who built a career on service before self, proud to be a part of Army’s 250th

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Jen Jefferson-Dupre, a workforce management specialist (S-1) at Logistics Readiness Center Italy, has deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan, 2009-2011; Bagram, Afghanistan, 2015-2017; and Baghdad, Iraq, 2018-2020. Pictured here, she’s travels by military aircraft to Jalalabad, Afghanistan, while assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2011. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 08:25
    Photo ID: 8978819
    VIRIN: 250417-A-A4479-1246
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 295.66 KB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC Italy S-1 who built a career on service before self, proud to be a part of Army’s 250th [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRC Italy S-1 who built a career on service before self, proud to be a part of Army’s 250th
    LRC Italy S-1 who built a career on service before self, proud to be a part of Army’s 250th
    LRC Italy S-1 who built a career on service before self, proud to be a part of Army’s 250th

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRC Italy S-1 who built a career on service before self, proud to be a part of Army’s 250th

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MeetYourArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    Army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download