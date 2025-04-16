LRC Italy S-1 who built a career on service before self, proud to be a part of Army’s 250th

Jen Jefferson-Dupre, a workforce management specialist (S-1) at Logistics Readiness Center Italy, works on a report at her office on Caserme Ederle in Vicenza, Italy. The oil painting at the front of her desk was painted by her oldest son when he was 5. He’s now 32, and the painting goes everywhere with Jefferson-Dupre, to include all her assignments, plus two deployments to Afghanistan and one to Iraq. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
