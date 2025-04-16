Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRC Italy S-1 who built a career on service before self, proud to be a part of Army’s 250th [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LRC Italy S-1 who built a career on service before self, proud to be a part of Army’s 250th

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Jen Jefferson-Dupre, a workforce management specialist (S-1) at Logistics Readiness Center Italy, works on a report at her office on Caserme Ederle in Vicenza, Italy. The oil painting at the front of her desk was painted by her oldest son when he was 5. He’s now 32, and the painting goes everywhere with Jefferson-Dupre, to include all her assignments, plus two deployments to Afghanistan and one to Iraq. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 08:25
    Photo ID: 8978820
    VIRIN: 250417-A-A4479-7380
    Resolution: 2933x2008
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC Italy S-1 who built a career on service before self, proud to be a part of Army’s 250th [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRC Italy S-1 who built a career on service before self, proud to be a part of Army’s 250th
    LRC Italy S-1 who built a career on service before self, proud to be a part of Army’s 250th
    LRC Italy S-1 who built a career on service before self, proud to be a part of Army’s 250th

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRC Italy S-1 who built a career on service before self, proud to be a part of Army’s 250th

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MeetYourArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    Army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download