    German Ambassador to Luxembourg visits 52nd FW [Image 4 of 4]

    German Ambassador to Luxembourg visits 52nd FW

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Dr. Heike Peitsch, German ambassador to Luxembourg, listens to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cole McGriff, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron cannibalization dock manager, discusses the mission of the 52nd Fighter Wing during a visit to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany April 11, 2025. The engagement provided insight into maintenance operations and showcased the wing’s role in supporting U.S. and NATO readiness across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)

    Unity
    community
    readiness

