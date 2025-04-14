German Ambassador to Luxembourg visits 52nd FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Heike Peitsch, German ambassador to Luxembourg and Dr. Christopher Schmidt, German Embassy to Luxembourg deputy head of mission, tours an F-16 Fighting Falcon static display with the 52nd Fighter Wing command team at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 11, 2025. The visit highlighted the enduring partnership between the United States and Germany, fostering continued cooperation and interoperability among NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)