German Ambassador to Luxembourg visits 52nd FW

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 52nd Fighter Wing deputy commander, poses with Dr. Heike Peitsch, German ambassador to Luxembourg, during a tour of an F-16 Fighting Falcon static display at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 11, 2025. The visit provided an opportunity for familiarization with the 52nd FW mission and reinforced the partnership between the United States and Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)