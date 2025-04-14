German Ambassador to Luxembourg visits 52nd FW

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 52nd Fighter Wing deputy commander, discusses the F-16 Fighting Falcon’s capabilities with Dr. Christopher Schmidt, German Embassy to Luxembourg deputy head of mission, during a static display tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 11, 2025. The visit promoted and strengthened the U.S.- German partnership through firsthand engagement with the 52nd FW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 02:19
|Photo ID:
|8978561
|VIRIN:
|250411-F-UY520-1157
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
