German Ambassador to Luxembourg visits 52nd FW

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 52nd Fighter Wing deputy commander, discusses the F-16 Fighting Falcon’s capabilities with Dr. Christopher Schmidt, German Embassy to Luxembourg deputy head of mission, during a static display tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 11, 2025. The visit promoted and strengthened the U.S.- German partnership through firsthand engagement with the 52nd FW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)