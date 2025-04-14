Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    German Ambassador to Luxembourg visits 52nd FW [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    German Ambassador to Luxembourg visits 52nd FW

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 52nd Fighter Wing deputy commander, discusses the F-16 Fighting Falcon’s capabilities with Dr. Christopher Schmidt, German Embassy to Luxembourg deputy head of mission, during a static display tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 11, 2025. The visit promoted and strengthened the U.S.- German partnership through firsthand engagement with the 52nd FW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 02:19
    Photo ID: 8978561
    VIRIN: 250411-F-UY520-1157
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German Ambassador to Luxembourg visits 52nd FW [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Darius Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    German Ambassador to Luxembourg visits 52nd FW
    German Ambassador to Luxembourg visits 52nd FW
    German Ambassador to Luxembourg visits 52nd FW
    German Ambassador to Luxembourg visits 52nd FW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Unity
    community
    readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download