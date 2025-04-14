Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Integrated Training Team Drills While Operating in the South China Sea [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Integrated Training Team Drills While Operating in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 16, 2025) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) apply a shoring beam in the ship’s aft steering compartment during an Integrated Training Team flooding drill as the ship conducts operations in the South China Sea, April 16, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    South China Sea
    7th Fleet
    Damage Control
    Milius

