USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Integrated Training Team Drills While Operating in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 16, 2025) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) apply a shoring beam in the ship’s aft steering compartment during an Integrated Training Team flooding drill as the ship conducts operations in the South China Sea, April 16, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)