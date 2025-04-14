USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Integrated Training Team Drills While Operating in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 16, 2025) – Damage Controlman 2nd Class Azela Sales (left), from Los Angeles, and Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class James Black, from Durand, Michigan, investigate a simulated flooding scene in the aft steering compartment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during an Integrated Training Team drill as the ship conducts operations in the South China Sea, April 16, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 02:18
|Photo ID:
|8978557
|VIRIN:
|250416-N-UA460-1362
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
