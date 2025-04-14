USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Integrated Training Team Drills While Operating in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 16, 2025) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Demetrius Pope (right), from Silver Spring, Maryland, and Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Kevin Joseph, from New York, stand watch in the central control station aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during an Integrated Training Team drill as the ship conducts operations in the South China Sea, April 16, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)