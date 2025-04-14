USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Integrated Training Team Drills While Operating in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 16, 2025) – Machinist’s Mate Fireman Andrew Torres, from Los Angeles, steadies a shoring beam in the aft steering compartment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during an Integrated Training Team flooding drill as the ship conducts operations in the South China Sea, April 16, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)