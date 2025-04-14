Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Never Forgotten: A Hero Finds Rest  [Image 10 of 10]

    Never Forgotten: A Hero Finds Rest 

    MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Capt. William Stroud 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    MIRAMAR NATIONAL CEMETERY, California — After more than 80 years since his sacrifice in World War II, U.S. Army Maj. James J. O'Donovan finally received a hero’s welcome home. On April 15, 2025, he was laid to rest with full military honors at Miramar National Cemetery, closing a chapter of profound loss and honoring a legacy of courage, leadership, and unwavering patriotism.

    This work, Never Forgotten: A Hero Finds Rest  [Image 10 of 10], by CPT William Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

