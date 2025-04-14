Never Forgotten: A Hero Finds Rest 

Photo By Capt. William Stroud | MIRAMAR NATIONAL CEMETERY, California — After more than 80 years since his sacrifice...... read more read more Photo By Capt. William Stroud | MIRAMAR NATIONAL CEMETERY, California — After more than 80 years since his sacrifice in World War II, U.S. Army Maj. James J. O'Donovan finally received a hero’s welcome home. On April 15, 2025, he was laid to rest with full military honors at Miramar National Cemetery, closing a chapter of profound loss and honoring a legacy of courage, leadership, and unwavering patriotism. see less | View Image Page

MIRAMAR NATIONAL CEMETERY, California — After more than 80 years since his sacrifice in World War II, U.S. Army Maj. James J. O'Donovan finally received a hero’s welcome home. On April 15, 2025, he was laid to rest with full military honors at Miramar National Cemetery, closing a chapter of profound loss and honoring a legacy of courage, leadership, and unwavering patriotism.



A native of Cohoes, New York, Maj. O’Donovan was a battalion commander with the famed 31st U.S. Infantry Regiment. He fought valiantly in the defense of Bataan, survived the grueling 60-mile Bataan Death March, and later died as a prisoner of war in the Cabanatuan POW camp in the Philippines. His remains, long unidentified, were recently recovered and confirmed by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), bringing long-awaited closure to his family and community.



Among those who gathered to honor his memory were his daughter, Gail Unwin, and grandsons Steve and John Unwin, who have tirelessly preserved his legacy and stayed connected with military leaders for more than a decade. Their dedication began with a 2014 “closure ceremony” when the Maj. James J. O’Donovan U.S. Army Reserve Center in Albany, New York — named in his honor — was officially deactivated after nearly 60 years.



The military funeral honors at Miramar National Cemetery reflected the dignity and reverence owed to a fallen American hero. As the funeral procession made its way to the cemetery, the Patriot Guard Riders — a volunteer group of motorcycle escorts comprised of veterans and patriots — escorted the hearse carrying Maj. O’Donovan’s remains, their flags flying in solemn tribute. Their presence underscored a nationwide commitment to honoring those who served with dignity and respect.



Upon arrival, the U.S. Army Honor Guard rendered full military funeral honors, beginning with the ceremonial transfer of the flag-draped casket. A rifle team delivered a traditional three-volley salute, a sharp and stirring tribute that rang out across the grounds, symbolizing a final farewell from a grateful nation.



As silence returned, it was broken by the haunting notes of “Taps,” played live on trumpet, echoing through the cemetery with deep emotion. The folded flag was then presented to Gail Unwin by a uniformed Army representative, accompanied by the words, “On behalf of the President of the United States, the United States Army, and a grateful nation…”



During the ceremony, Air Force Chaplain Lt. Col. Aaron Bayles delivered a powerful homily, reflecting on the enduring impact of Maj. O’Donovan’s life.



“He was a man who became legend,” Bayles said. “And yet today, he is more than a symbol — he is a father, a grandfather, a soldier who gave his all. His sacrifice echoes beyond this grave.”



The homily was followed by a solemn Scripture reading from Philippians 2:10-11:



“So that at the name of Jesus every knee should bend, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”



In addition, Chaplain Bayles delivered this moving statement as part of the final commendation:



“Today, we commend James to the earth. We commend what is left of his body to the ground that God created. As his body awakes at the great resurrection at the last day, when our Lord will come again.”



The emotional weight of the day was not lost on those who knew Maj. O'Donovan best — his family, who have kept his memory alive through the decades.



“To see him honored like this — with the flag, the salutes, the rifle volleys — it was overwhelming,” said Steve Unwin, one of Maj. O'Donovan’s grandsons. “It was the homecoming he never got. It means the world to our family, and it’s something I’ll carry with me forever. My grandfather’s story will live on through my children, and their children.”



John Unwin, who also made the journey to San Diego, reflected on the moment's impact: “Growing up, we knew he was a hero, but this… this brought it full circle. To stand at his gravesite and hear ‘Taps’ play for him — it made his story real. It brought him home to all of us. This honor is more than symbolic. It’s healing. It’s legacy. And it’s our responsibility to keep it alive.”



Maj. O’Donovan’s military journey began in 1927, when he enlisted in the New York Army National Guard at just 16 years old. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in 1933 and served as a professor of Military Science at LaSalle Institute in Troy, NY. After the U.S. entered World War II, he was assigned to the 389th Infantry Regiment, 98th Division, Organized Reserve, before deploying to the Philippines as Executive Officer with the 31st Infantry Regiment.



He was wounded in combat against Japanese forces and later earned the Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism during a four-day battle at Abucay Hacienda, Bataan. His leadership helped three depleted companies hold the line and withdraw under heavy fire. Despite his injuries, he returned to duty and was eventually captured when Bataan fell.



He endured the Bataan Death March, surviving the 60-mile forced trek with thousands of other Americans and Filipinos, only to face the horrors of Camp O’Donnell and later Cabanatuan POW Camp. There, amid disease, starvation, and abuse, Maj. O’Donovan succumbed to illness and malnourishment in 1942.



In addition to the Distinguished Service Cross, his military decorations include the Silver Star, Bronze Star, and two Purple Hearts.



He is remembered not only for his bravery, but also for the words he reportedly shared before his death — a statement that has echoed through generations of his family:



“I don’t know a better reason to die than for your country.”