MIRAMAR NATIONAL CEMETERY, California — After more than 80 years since his sacrifice in World War II, U.S. Army Maj. James J. O'Donovan finally received a hero’s welcome home. On April 15, 2025, he was laid to rest with full military honors at Miramar National Cemetery, closing a chapter of profound loss and honoring a legacy of courage, leadership, and unwavering patriotism.
Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 00:26
Location:
|MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
Never Forgotten: A Hero Finds Rest
