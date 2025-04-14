Never Forgotten: A Hero Finds Rest 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MIRAMAR NATIONAL CEMETERY, California — After more than 80 years since his sacrifice in World War II, U.S. Army Maj. James J. O'Donovan finally received a hero’s welcome home. On April 15, 2025, he was laid to rest with full military honors at Miramar National Cemetery, closing a chapter of profound loss and honoring a legacy of courage, leadership, and unwavering patriotism.