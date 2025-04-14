McAlpine Locks and Dam locking suspended

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

View of McAlpine Locks and Dam, April 8, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. Locking operations at McAlpine Locks and Dam were suspended due to high water.



Locking operations were suspended April 6, 2025, after close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and our industry partners.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)