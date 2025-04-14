Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McAlpine Locks and Dam locking suspended [Image 5 of 7]

    McAlpine Locks and Dam locking suspended

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    View of McAlpine Locks and Dam, April 8, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. Locking operations at McAlpine Locks and Dam were suspended due to high water.

    Locking operations were suspended April 6, 2025, after close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and our industry partners.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

