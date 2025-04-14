Markland Lock and Dam locking suspended

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

View of Markland Lock and Dam, April 8, 2025 in Warsaw, Kentucky. Locking operations at Markland Locks and Dam (Ohio River Mile 531.5) were suspended due to high water.



Locking operations were suspended early April 6, 2025, after close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and our industry partners.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)