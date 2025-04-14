View of McAlpine Locks and Dam, April 8, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. Locking operations at McAlpine Locks and Dam were suspended due to high water.
Locking operations were suspended April 6, 2025, after close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and our industry partners.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 14:29
|Photo ID:
|8977335
|VIRIN:
|250408-A-PA223-1007
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, McAlpine Locks and Dam locking suspended [Image 7 of 7], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.