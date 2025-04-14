U.S. Army Soldiers Graduate British Army Leader Development Programme

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Benjamin Callard (right), an infantryman assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, in support of Task Force Iron, shakes hands with Multinational Battlegroup Poland commander, Lt. Col. William Branch, 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, in support of Task Force Iron upon completion of the British Army Leader Development Programme at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 11, 2025. The British ALDP is a three-week long program designed to prepare junior enlisted soldiers to become non-commissioned officers. Task Force Iron's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality, while strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan)