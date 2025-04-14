U.S. Army Soldiers Run Bayonet Lanes During British Army Leader Development Programme

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Benjamin Callard, an infantryman assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, in support of Task Force Iron, prepares to bayonet charge a dummy target during the British Army Leader Development Programme) at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 10, 2025. The British ALDP is a three-week long program designed to prepare junior enlisted soldiers to become non-commissioned. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan)