U.S. Army soldiers complete British Army Leader Development Programme

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Racquan Buckeridge (center,) a cavalry scout assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, in support of Task Force Iron, presses forward in the low crawl position with other British Army soldiers assigned to 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards during the British Army Leader Development Programme at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 10, 2025. The British ALDP is a three-week long program designed to prepare junior enlisted soldiers to become non-commissioned officers. Task Force Iron's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality, while strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan)