36 SFS conducts Shoot Move Communicate training

Christien Palacios, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ayden Vernon, both 36th Security Forces Squadron team members, pose for a photo after training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 15, 2025. The training was held to hone communication and combat arms skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye)