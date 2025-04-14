36 SFS conducts Shoot Move Communicate training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Deondrea Esperon, 36th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, fires shots on a target during training on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 15, 2025. The training was called “Shoot Move Communicate”, which emphasizes the importance of adaptability and communication when on the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye)