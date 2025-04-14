Franscisco Toves, right, 36th Security Forces Squadron team lead, escorts another team member to a station during training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 15, 2025. The training was called “Shoot Move Communicate”, which emphasizes the importance of adaptability and communication while downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 00:16
|Photo ID:
|8976240
|VIRIN:
|250415-F-SS569-1437
|Resolution:
|5387x3584
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36 SFS conducts Shoot Move Communicate training [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.