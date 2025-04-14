Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36 SFS conducts Shoot Move Communicate training [Image 5 of 6]

    36 SFS conducts Shoot Move Communicate training

    GUAM

    04.15.2025

    36th Wing

    Franscisco Toves, right, 36th Security Forces Squadron team lead, escorts another team member to a station during training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 15, 2025. The training was called “Shoot Move Communicate”, which emphasizes the importance of adaptability and communication while downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 00:16
    PACAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    USAF
    Pacific Air Forces Command
    INDOPACOM

