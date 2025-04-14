36 SFS conducts Shoot Move Communicate training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Franscisco Toves, right, 36th Security Forces Squadron team lead, escorts another team member to a station during training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 15, 2025. The training was called “Shoot Move Communicate”, which emphasizes the importance of adaptability and communication while downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye)