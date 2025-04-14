36 SFS conducts Shoot Move Communicate training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Franscisco Toves, right, 36th Security Forces Squadron instructor, assists another team member during training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Apr 15, 2025. The training was called “Shoot Move Communicate”, which emphasizes the importance of adaptability and communication when on the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye)