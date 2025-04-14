Hush House: High-Precision Engine Testing Facilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon engine runs at full capacity in the Hush House at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 2, 2025. Engine tests are vital to the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission, verifying that aircraft perform at peak efficiency, ensuring reliability and readiness to respond to operational challenges and threats swiftly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)