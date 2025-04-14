Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hush House: High-Precision Engine Testing Facilities [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hush House: High-Precision Engine Testing Facilities

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.01.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon engine runs at full capacity in the Hush House at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 2, 2025. Engine tests are vital to the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission, verifying that aircraft perform at peak efficiency, ensuring reliability and readiness to respond to operational challenges and threats swiftly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 22:02
    Photo ID: 8974034
    VIRIN: 250402-F-VQ736-1131
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 34.88 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hush House: High-Precision Engine Testing Facilities [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hush House: High-Precision Engine Testing Facilities
    Hush House: High-Precision Engine Testing Facilities
    Hush House: High-Precision Engine Testing Facilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Media
    Engines
    Misawa AB
    Hush House
    35th FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download