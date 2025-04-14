U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Teyo Ramos, 35th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, examines a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon engine during a test run at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 2, 2025. The maintenance and tests of engines are essential for keeping the 35th Fighter Wing mission-ready, directly contributing to air superiority and the wing’s regional defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 22:02
|Photo ID:
|8974036
|VIRIN:
|250402-F-VQ736-1122
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|28.36 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hush House: High-Precision Engine Testing Facilities [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.