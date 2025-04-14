Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hush House: High-Precision Engine Testing Facilities [Image 2 of 3]

    Hush House: High-Precision Engine Testing Facilities

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.01.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Teyo Ramos, 35th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, examines a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon engine during a test run at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 2, 2025. The maintenance and tests of engines are essential for keeping the 35th Fighter Wing mission-ready, directly contributing to air superiority and the wing’s regional defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 22:02
    Photo ID: 8974036
    VIRIN: 250402-F-VQ736-1122
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 28.36 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Hush House: High-Precision Engine Testing Facilities [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Media
    Engines
    Misawa AB
    Hush House
    35th FW

