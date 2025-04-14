Hush House: High-Precision Engine Testing Facilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Teyo Ramos, 35th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, examines a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon engine during a test run at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 2, 2025. The maintenance and tests of engines are essential for keeping the 35th Fighter Wing mission-ready, directly contributing to air superiority and the wing’s regional defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)